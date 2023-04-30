Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.83 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.37 billion and $15.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00007367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17055116 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $16,156,914.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

