Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

