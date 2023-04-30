Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.81. 1,289,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

