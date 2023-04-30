TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $605,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,117 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,960 shares of company stock worth $10,193,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $79.10 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

