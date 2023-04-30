Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RIG opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

