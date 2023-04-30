Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Raised to GBX 850

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TPRKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,041.67.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TPRKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.