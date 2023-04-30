Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Raised to GBX 850

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,041.67.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3013 dividend. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.