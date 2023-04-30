Traxx Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $394,385.27 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Traxx has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $394,385.27 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.