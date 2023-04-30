Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

