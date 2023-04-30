TRON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $169.57 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and $169.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,623,319,032 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

