Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004005 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $494.04 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

