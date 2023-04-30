UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $553,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $853,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 2,688,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

