UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 2,770,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,264. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

