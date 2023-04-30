UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.
UDR Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $56.07.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,980,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UDR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
