Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.59 million.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.2 %

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 348,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

