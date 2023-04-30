uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.13.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $16,959,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 6,446.0% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 536,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

