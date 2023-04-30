Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.72 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $28.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00019158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00309360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.61352796 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $29,865,040.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

