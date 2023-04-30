Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,734,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

