Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,891,631 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

