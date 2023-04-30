Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 65,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $677.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

