VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after buying an additional 738,680 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HYD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 575,134 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

