Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 442,014 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.