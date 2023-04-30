Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $714,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3,763.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 474,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 462,580 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

