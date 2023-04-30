Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $209.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

