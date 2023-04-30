Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $187.31. 413,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,529. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.91.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

