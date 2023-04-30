Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,259,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

