Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 8,185,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,645. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.99) to GBX 540 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.00.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

