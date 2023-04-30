Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $328,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $195.15. 1,923,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,681. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

