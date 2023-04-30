Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $918,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. 4,094,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,349. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

