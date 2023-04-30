Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $217,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.90. 9,431,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

