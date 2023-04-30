Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.09 on Friday, reaching $626.50. 1,618,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $621.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

