Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

