Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $1,065,120.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $1,065,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Auster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Auster sold 7,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

