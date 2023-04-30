Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.44 million and $6.29 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02204989 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,364,475.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

