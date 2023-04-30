Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

