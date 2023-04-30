Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Tops $7,452.88

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $24.23 or 0.00082512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and approximately $7,452.88 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

