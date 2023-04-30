VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $58.78.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Further Reading
