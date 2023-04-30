VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

