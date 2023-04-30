Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 8,106,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,740. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

