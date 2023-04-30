Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 13,687,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

