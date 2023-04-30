Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franchise Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

