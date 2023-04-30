Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $265.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

