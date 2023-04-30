Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $157.75. 3,432,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

