Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.97. 4,696,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,607. The company has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

