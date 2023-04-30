Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.88.

V stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $216,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 57,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

