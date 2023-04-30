Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Raised by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $1,609,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vistra by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,589,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,372,000 after buying an additional 509,308 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -24.61%.
In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
