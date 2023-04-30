Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,472 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.78% of Vontier worth $23,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 500,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,264. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.