Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

VNO stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.