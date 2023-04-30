Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

IDE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.97.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Stories

