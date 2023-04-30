VRES 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $396.55 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $72.00 million and $396.55 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02978644 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $447.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

