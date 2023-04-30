Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabash National also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 960,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

