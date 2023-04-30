Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.